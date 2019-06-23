TN Assembly session from 28 June

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly session would begin on 28 June. Governor Banwarilal Purohit issued a notification summoning the State Assembly to meet at 10 am on 28 June.

This would be the first session of the Assembly after the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, in which the Opposition DMK led Front won 37 of the 38 Parliamentary seats and the ruling AIADMK bagging nine of the 22 Assembly seats for which bypolls were held.

During the session, which was expected to last for a month, the demand for grants for various departments would be taken up and passed. The session was expected to generate more heat as the DMK has given notice for a no-confidence motion against Speaker P Dhanapal.