Velacheri localities face frequent blackouts

Chennai: With summer comes a host of problems, including power outages. Many parts of the neighbourhood, including Vijaya Nagar, Tansi Nagar, Taramani and Perungudi, are suffering from frequent electricity failures.

Recently, at Tansi Nagar, Ninth Street, an air-conditioner caught fire due to frequent power disruption. Following this, there is a growing dissent in residential WhatsApp groups.

Rajesh of Doshi Symphony said load shedding is frequent in these parts every one to two hours. The officials give several excuses, such as feeder problem and so on. There are 185 residents in this gated community, and everyone is facing a hard time for the past few months. This becomes worse when water supply takes a hit as well, he adds.

Similarly, the residents in Tansi Nagar – 9, 11, 12, 13, 17 and Film Streets – have been suffering due to current fluctuations for more than four months now, said M Balakrishnan, secretary of the area’s welfare association. “Fluctuations occur for long hours every day. This has resulted in various electronic appliances, such as refrigerator, mixer, air-conditioner and tube lights, getting damaged. Residents here sleep in fear of electronic gadgets bursting or catching fire,” he went on to add.

C Marimuthu of Spic Nagar, Velacheri, said, “It is irksome to see the laxity on part of the electricity officials. Despite having a helpline at the sub-station, the staff here are lethargic in attending calls. Often, I have to send a security person to check on the situation and ask him to bring somebody to fix the problem.”

Balakrishnan also said that he had met a senior officer and reported the situation, but it was in vain as no measures have been taken yet. “The employees of the TNEB are ready to disconnect power when the bills are not paid, but they are not willing to consider public requests and reports. Also, only select areas are facing shortage of power for such long hours, and I feel it is because of a technical fault. If the situation persists, we will protest,” Balakrishnan said vehemently.