‘Angadi Theru’ fame Mahesh plays lead in ‘Vattakara’

Angadi Theru fame Mahesh plays the lead in a movie titled ‘Vattakara’. It will be helmed by Bharathy Kannan, who made a name for himself with a series of successful short films.

The highlight of the movie is that there is no heroine in it.

The movie is a thriller and is about four friends who indulge in criminal activities. It also has Satish, Saresh Kumar and Kannan Madhavan playing crucial roles.

Taj Noor, a former associate of AR Rahman, is scoring music. Says the filmmaker, “An emotional song written by lyricist Snehan is an ode to ‘Appa’ and I am confident it would become a big hit.”

The first look of the movie was released by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.