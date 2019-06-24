Chennai-based karate champion aims for gold in Tokyo games

Sixteen-year-old Mithilesh’s goal is simple and clearly laid out in front of him – take part in 2020 Olympics and strike gold. The resident of Madipakkam, speaking to the News Today, said, I practice 365 days in a year. No matter what, even if it is Deepavali or Pongal or even if I have health issues, I practice at least half-an-hour, a day. My father has always been supportive. He has never failed to encourage me after a setback. But, my mother is very concerned about my health, said the teenager. Mithilesh has bagged three gold medals in district-level tournaments, two gold medals in State-level tournaments, and three more in national-level tournaments, consecutively, from 2016.

I was very happy when I won the national-level tournament, because I was competing with senior opponents who had more experience. It was a memorable day, he smiled. Talking about striking a balance between academics and sports, Mithilesh said, My parents are very supportive and encouraging, but they always want me to perform well in my academics. So, if I want to pursue karate, I should score well in my academics also.

Since I’m in my 12th standard, I have special classes to attend from 5 to 6 am and regular school from 7 am to 5 pm. After school, I practice karate from 7.30 pm to 10 pm and I study till 12 pm every day. Managing these two at a time is really challenging, he added.

Now that I have won three national tournaments, I want to participate in the Olympics and I have started preparing for the same, already. I also managed to get permission letter from Tamilnadu Sports Karate Association, that will allow me to take part in tournaments in the midst of my academic preparations, said the champ. The teenager said, that he would like to thank his masters Kamaraj, Kanakaraj and coach Narayanan. He also wanted to thank one Vedhashree, who has shown immense support and everyone who supported him throughout his journey. Mithilesh can be reached at 7305500688.