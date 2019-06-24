Four drunk men held for brutal attack on policeman in Chennai

Chennai: A sub-inspector of police is undergoing treatment at a hospital here after four drunk men brutally assaulted him.

According to the police, SI Anand suffered injuries after the drunk men attacked him when he questioned them as they were creating nuisance on a road at Pulianthope.

The police said SI Sajiba of Otteri station was on night duty when members of the public informed the control room that four men were creating a ruckus on New Farrance Road.

She was accompanied by SI Anand to the spot, but he was in his civvies. Despite the duo asking the men to disperse, they suddenly started attacking Anand. They did not assault Sajiba as she was in uniform. The police said Anand was mistaken for an attacker.

Sajiba informed the station and two patrol vehicles were sent to the spot to control the situation. Anand was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The men, identified as Janaki Raman, Jagadeesh, Giri Babu and Venkatesh, were taken into custody. Otteri police have registered a case.