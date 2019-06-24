Mahakumbabhishekam performed at Dhakshina Manthralaya

Chennai: Nanganallur Dhakshina Manthralaya is organised the much-awaited moola mrithika punaprathishtapana and samprokshanam (maha kumbabhishekam) recently.

The last kumbabhishekam was held in 1997 and following which, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Brindavanam Trust is organising it over the weekend this year.

The math was established in 1976 and has been engaging in performing a lot of rituals for the welfare of humanity.

“Initially, the math had the statue of Raghavendra swamii and in a few years, guru of Raghavendra swami, Sri Sudheendrar’s and his guru, Sri Vijayeendra swamiji’s idols were installed. This is the only place in the country where one can find the brindavanams of three saints,” said chairman trustee, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Brindavanam Trust, T Krishnamoorthy.

It may be noted that the moola mrithika brindavan of Raghavendra swamiji is found in Mantralaya, Sudheendrar’s is with navabrindavanam and Vijayeendra swamiji’s at Kumbakonam. Since all three saints’ brindavan is situated in the same mutt, it got the name ‘Dhakshina Manthralaya’.

While the programme on both the days begin from 5 am and goes up to 8.30 am, on Saturday, Veda gosham, Vishnu Sahasranama and Sumadhva Vijaya parayanam, arrival of Sri Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamiji and Pattina Pravesam took place, according to the organisers.

On Sunday, at 9.30 am kumbabhishekam of the moola mrithikai and panchamrita abhishekam for three saints was performed by Sri Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamiji. At 11 am, Sri Moolarama Samasthaana pooja and archana, hasthothakam, maha sandarpanai and theertha prasadam was performed.

For detailed schedule, visit the mutt at No 16. 10th Street, Nanganallur.

Contact them at 044 22671575.