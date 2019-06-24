Russell will feel situational pressure, says Chahal

Manchester: They have the license to thrill in cash-rich T20 leagues but the likes of Andre Russell will feel ‘situational pressure’ in their World Cup game against India, feels leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies are all but out of semi-final contention having lost four out of their six games and Russell’s hamstring issues have compounded their problems further. Chahal, who has had a good World Cup so far with seven wickets from four games at a decent economy rate of 5.45, will be ready to ask questions along with wrist spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, who has given less than five runs per over.

“We would obviously have a plan. He (Russell) is a hard-hitter but we have bowled to him enough,” Chahal replied when asked about the possible gameplan for Russell and the other big-hitters in their line-up. The wiry leg-spinner, who is ready with his bag of tricks for the 27 June battle, is certain that the Caribbean batsmen will be under severe pressure as they are desperate for a win.”

“Playing for your country is very different from playing IPL. The pressure to win games is as much on them as it is on us. Look they are desperate to win. They are also trying to get some form back. So the conditions will be different and so will be the situation,”Chahal had a word of caution for the opposition.

Nursing a hamstring injury, Russell didn’t play in West Indies’ five-run defeat against New Zealand in their last game. However with all his pyrotechnics, the Jamaican marauder may come to the crease and he would need to play as per situation, reckoned Chahal.

“If Russell comes in after four have got out, then he would also be conscious that he would like to play himself in. So we would also be changing our tactics as per game situation,” he said.