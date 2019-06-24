Thomas Cook (India) Ltd launches Travolution

Chennai: One of nation’s leading integrated travel and related financial services company, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, launched ‘Travolution’, on International Yoga Day. A press release said, the Travolution wellness packages invite Indians to travel to find inner peace with yoga being an integral component. The company plans to revolutionize holidays into transformational travel via its unique yoga and wellness experiences.

According to Thomas Cook India’s internal data, the demand for wellness tourism has grown by over 20 per cent YoY over the last three years, highlighting the new age traveller’s growing investment in self-care holidays. The company is hence encouraging Indians to dare to disconnect through detox travel. The domestic market offers strong potential with over 26 per cent growth in demand from metro cities and a 15 per cent from mini-metro and Tier Two towns.

President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Rajeev Kale said, “Yoga offers immense tourism potential – a boon to the Travel & Tourism sector with cascading impact to the country’s GDP. Given the significant 20 per cent YoY demand in wellness tourism that we have witnessed, and in keeping with the Government’s drive towards yoga and wellness, our aims to encourage travellers to embark on a journey of rejuvenation via our Travolution initiative.”