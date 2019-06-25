Actor Jai takes on super hero avatar

Actor Jai, known for his comical and romantic roles as her, plays a super hero in Breaking News. The movie features Jai, Bhanu Sree, Dev Gill and Rahul Dev in lead roles and the shoot is nearing completion.

According to Andrew Pandian, director of this film, “The film is about Jeevan, a commoner like any other person from a middle class family, who works for a software company. His wife Hari Priya (Bhanu Sree) loves him unconditionally. Things take a turn when a piece of meteor from the space while hitting the earth pierces into his body.”

He adds, “With unexplainable chemical reactions with his cells, his tissues being mutated and neutrons in brain reacting, he transforms into an invincible superhero. Now he takes on baddies to set things right.” Bankrolled by Nagercoil based Thirukadal Udhayam, the film has Johnny Lal cranking cinematography and Anthony as editor.