Arun Vijay’s next film ‘Boxer’ is an entertainer

The shooting for Arun Vijay- Ritika Singh starrer began with a traditional pooja, produced by Madhiyalagan, the movie is directed by Vivek. Arun Vijay will join the sets from July.

“Directed by Vivek, Boxer will steer away from cliches. The story is about someone who is already on top slot but his ego is pulling him down and how he fights the devil within and has a redemption forms the rest. Vivek has packaged it in an entertaining manner,” he says.

Arun Vijay, who goes to any extent to suit the character he plays, took meticulous training under the mentorship of award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein in Thailand.

Ritika Singh will be seen as a sports journalist. Imman composes the music for the movie.