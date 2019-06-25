Dhanush sings in GV Prakash’s music

Dhanush and filmmaker Vettrimaran are teaming up for Asuran. The movie is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai.

The novel tracks the journey of a 15-year-old who commits a murder and hence remains in hiding along with his father. Dhanush plays dual roles in the film and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is coming to Tamil with Asuran.

A major portion of the movie was shit in and around Kovilpatti and now they have wrapped it up. GV Prakash is the music composer and Dhanush has sung a number in the film. Sources say that Dhanush has sung a number called Polladha Boomi in Asuran for Prakash’s music.

Remember in the past, Dhanush worked with GV Prakash. He had sung Oda Oda and Kaadhal En Kaadhal in Mayakkam Enna.

