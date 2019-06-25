Drama fraternity pays tribute to Crazy Mohan

Chennai: The Federation of Chennai City Sabhas and Tamil Drama Producers Association organised an event here Monday to pay tributes to late actor-writer Crazy Mohan.

Mohan passed away 10 June at age 66 due to cardiac arrest. His friends and family spoke about the dramatist who made people all over the world laugh with his humour and wit, during the event.

“Mohan was a jack of all trades and master of all trades. He knows to entertain a 10-year-old child as well as a 70 year-old. His speciality was repartee. Mohan was the only author on stage who brought out the 10-year-old child in every one of us while watching his dramas,” said dramatist Y Gee Mahendran, himself a great wit.

Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam said, “It was an unexpected tragedy. He always wanted his granddaughters to learn dance from me and for the last four years, he used to call me every year asking me to teach them. The night before his death, Maadhu Balaji brought the granddaughters to my house and they were admitted to my dance school. Crazy Mohan was very happy when he heard about it,” she said.

Dramatist Kathadi Ramamoorthy spoke about Mohan’s impeccable humorous writing skills. “In my career, I have seen so many writers but Crazy Mohan is the only one who has that natural art of writing comedies. He wrote the dialogues for my play Ayyo Amma Ammamma. Though I have done numerous plays after that even today, I am recognised by that drama. Apart from Crazy Creations, he has acted only in my drama that, too, as a lady character,” he said.

“I have known Crazy Mohan for the last 25 years, though we have done only five films together. He is someone who values friendship very much and is a very jovial person. I was shocked to hear about his demise. There can be thousands of Mohans but there will be only one Crazy Mohan and I am saying this not just because of his work in dramas and films but because of the kind of person he was. It is very difficult to see such a gem of a person like him again,” said film director K S Ravikumar.

“Maadhu” Balaji also paid tributes to his elder brother. He said. “My father gave me the name Balaji, but it was only because of Mohan that I got recognition as Maadhu Balaji.” He also shared humorous incidents of the past when they toured abroad but much to the delight of Crazy Creations fans, he said they will soon stage Crazy Premier League, their latest play, at Narada Gana Sabha.

“After Mohan’s death, Kamal Haasan called me and asked when we were going to stage our next play. He then gave us 13 days to grieve and complete the rituals and asked me to continue his legacy. He also said he would be a trustee for Crazy Creations, The best tribute to Mohan would be to make people laugh again. Without Mohan, we will begin our second innings on 30 June,” he said.