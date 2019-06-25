Drunk motorist causes mishap, abuses cops

Chennai: A man, in a drunken state, rammed an auto at Neelankarai in the early hours of today. He then went on to abuse policemen who arrived at the spot and even shoved them.

According to the police, Naveen Pugazhendi (29), who has into export business, was driving his four-wheeler at 12.45 am at Neelankarai, ECR, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed a parked auto. The car came to a halt only after hitting a wall.

The auto belonged to Kandaswamy, but he did not suffer any injuries. However, things took an ugly turn when the police patrol team arrived at the spot.

Naveen, under the influence of alcohol, began abusing them and pushed them several times. He fired a volley of vulgar words even as the policemen maintained peace. A friend who came to calm him down, could not do much. The Adyar traffic police registered a case and remanded him. This is the third incident this month when policemen were roughed up by drunk motorists.