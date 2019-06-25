Free seminar on DoTE’s online engineering counselling

Chennai: The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamilnadu will be conducting “Tholainokku 2019”, a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education’s (DoTE) online engineering counselling, 28 June, at Arignar Anna Arangam, Chetpet, between 10 am and 1 pm.

According to a press release, State Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan will be inaugurating the event. The seminar will not only create awareness on online counselling and admission process for the year 2019 but will also provide students and their parents more insights into the various career options that engineering as a profession offers.

The seminar will clear all counselling doubts and assist the students to choose the preferred colleges and courses of engineering that best matches their aptitude and rankings.

Director of Technical Education, K Vivekanandan, Infosys HR Location head Sujith Kumar, K7 Computing chief executive officer K Purushothaman will share their knowledge and experiences in the presence of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamilnadu’s president R S Munirathinam and secretary P Selvaraj.

To participate in the seminar, students can pre-register themselves online – www.tholainokku.org or call 044 4864 7444.