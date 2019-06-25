Serial chain-snatcher held in Chennai

Chennai: In 24 hours, the police arrested a man who carried out chain-snatching at eight places in the city.The accused, identified as Rakesh (21) of Moolakadai, was arrested within 24 hours of the case being registered.

Along with an accomplice, he snatched gold chains from people in places including Ice House, Royapettah, Mylapore, Kotturpuram and Teynampet.

His accomplice is still at large. They duo used a two-wheeler which they stole in Mylapore to carry out the offence. From the CCTV visuals, the police found the rider wearing a helmet and the pillion-rider, Rakesh, not wearing one. A special team of police was formed by Deputy Commissioner Mayilvahanan and they arrested Rakesh.