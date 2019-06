Sivakarthikeyan is currently in Theni for his his next rural family entertainer with director Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, the first schedule of the film was held in Karaikudi and now the entire team is in Theni. The film has Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Natraj, Soori, and Yogi Babu playing pivotal characters. Anu Emmanuel plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh is said to be playing his sister.