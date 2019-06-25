Sudanese student dies in two-wheeler collision on OMR

Chennai: A Sudanese student died in a road accident in the city yesterday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Elmotha Apte (21), son of Abdul Rahman El Razi.

Mohammed was doing his third year B.Com at a private college at Pallavaram. He was staying in a rented accommodation in the same locality.

On 22 June night, he was riding a two-wheeler on Old Mamallapuram Road along with his classmate, Iman (21), son of Mohammed Ahmed Abad, also from Sudan. They got on to the wrong side of the road and rammed another two-wheeler, driven by a woman.

All three suffered injuries and were rushed to a private hospital at Perungudi. The woman was identified as Kavya (26) of Velacheri who was employed with a private firm on OMR. She was riding back home and suffered a leg injury.

The police said Mohammed and Iman were on the wrong side of the road and were not wearing helmets. They suffered grievous injuries on their head.

Last night, Mohammed passed away. His body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem. His body will be flown to Sudan today, police said, and added that Iman underwent surgery today.