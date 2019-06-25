Volleyball: Customs defeats SRM

Chennai: Defending champion SRM University went down in straight sets to Customs (Chennai) on the opening day of the P John Memorial All-India Volleyball tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. SRM lost 23-25, 18-25, 22-25 in the men’s Group A contest.

Customs got off the blocks well in the first set, taking an early three-point lead at 5-2. SRM reduced the deficit and took the advantage for the first time at 8-7. It led 13-11 at the half-way mark, but Customs roared back into the contest and made it 18 all. The latter then went on to clinch the opener 25-23.

Customs took the momentum into the second set and held a two-point cushion at 7-5. Its lead was never in danger and eventually, it closed out the set at 25-18. The third set was a much closer affair, with SRM giving it all to stay alive in the match. But it couldn’t do so as Customs completed the rout by winning 25-22.

In Group C match, Karnataka State defeated SDAT (Chennai) 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-16. In the women’s section, ICF (Chennai) and South Central Railway came up trumps against Dr Sivanthi Club and SDAT (Chennai) respectively.