G K Vasan’s mother passes away

Chennai: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G K Vasan’s mother Kasthuri Moopanar passed away here today due to illness. She was 80.

According to reports, her final rites will be performed in Kumbakonam, Thursday. State BJP chief Tamilisai Soundarajan expressed her condolence to the bereaved family. DMK president M K Stalin visited Kilpauk government hospital to pay his last tributes to Vasan’s mother.

Kasthuri was the wife of G K Moopanar a former Congress leader who broke away from the party and floated the TMC. Vasan now heads the party.