‘Raatchasi’ will convey important message, says Jyothika

“I am not against medical entrance exams. But a system should be formulated so that it is a level-playing field for every student,” says actress Jyothika.

Her forthcoming film Raatchasi features her in the role of a government school teacher. Produced by Dream Warriors, the movie is directed by Sy Gowthamraj. Music is by Sean Roldon. Poornima Bhagiyaraj plays a key role in the movie that is hitting the screens 5 July.

Speaking about the film, Jyothika, says, “It is a movie that speaks on the need to revamp government schools. I was thoroughly impressed with the script narrated to me.”

“Though films like Pallikkoodam or Saattai revolved around government schools, Raatchasi is the need of the hour. Even if you make 100 films with this concept, it is not enough, because such movies are the need of the hour. It emphasises something important to the society we live in. And apparently, director Gowthamraj has given a totally different approach. And you would see a different performance of mine.”

Jyothika said, “Raatchasi imparts an important message to the society. I am lucky to get good scripts come my way in my second innings.”

On working with newcomer Gowthamraj, she says, “What I really like about working with newcomers is that they are so much focused on work and don’t think much about the business aspects.”

On his part, Gowthamraj, said, “I wrote the script keeping in my mind Jyothika. Though this can be made a hero-centric movie, I thought an actress Jyothika will be the right choice to take the message to larger audience.” Music composer Sean Roldon and S R Prabhu also spoke on the occasion.