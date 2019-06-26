World Cup: Kohli sweats it out ahead of clash with West Indies

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently unbeaten in the ongoing 2019 World Cup and the skipper is leaving no stone unturned to keep the winning momentum going.

Even though the players have been given a couple of days off after the win against Afghanistan, Kohli has been sweating it out in the gym.

In the short video, Kohli is seen lifting heavy weights and the skipper captioned it saying: ‘No days off. Nothing can be done without hard work.’

Kohli, known to be one of the fittest cricketers in modern-day cricket, has been credited with bringing in a change in the approach and attitude of the Indian players when it comes to maintaining top-level fitness.

While he was alone in this video, he often shares pictures and videos with teammates from the gym sessions.

In its five matches so far, the Men in Blue have won four with the game against New Zealand being washed out.

Placed third on the points table, India will now take on the eighth placed West Indies in Manchester Thursday before locking horns against tournament favourite and host England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 30 June, 2 July and 6 July respectively.