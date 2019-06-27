Antariksh and Yashita win title in Sub-Junior Golf

Chennai: The India Cements sponsored Indian Golf Union (IGU) – South Zone Junior and Sub- Junior Golf Championships was played here at the Cosmo- TNGF Golf Course at Nandanam , Tuesday.

The tournament was held for Boys and Girls in five different age categories, which were Under 8, Age 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 and 16-18.

According to a release, a total of 80 Junior Players participated in the tournament, which is an initiative of the IGU to develop grass root level golf in the country. Competitive events are played all over the south and juniors (under age 18) compete in their own age groups.

Antariksh Dugar from Chennai and Yashita Raghav from Bangalore emerged winners in the Sub- Junior Boys and Girls category (Under-18). Incidentally, Antariksh was the only player from Chennai to win the title in the tournament.

The prizes were distributed by CEO, Chennai Super Kings, KS Viswanathan. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were S Kumaar, Chairman, Junior Golf Committee (TNGF) and Ishwar Achanta, Treasurer – IGU.

Winners:

Age 16-17

Boys winner : Antariksh Dugar (Chennai)

Girls winner : YASHITA RAGHAV (Bangalore)

Age 13-15

Boys Winner : Siddharth Paruthi (Bangalore)

Girls Winner : Kaira S Nair (Trivandrum)

AGE 11-12

Boys Winner – Saurav Paruthi (Bangalore)

Girls Winner – Bharti Mithra (Bangalore)

AGE 9-10

Boys Winner – Tejas Mishra (Bangalore)

Girls winner – Anvithi Gangishetty (Hyderabad)

Age Under 8

Boys Winner – Tejas Rathiskanth

Girls winner – Ridhima Singh Jabalpur