‘Chennai Palani Mars’ is a fantasy fun thriller, says Biju Viswanath

After Orange Mittai, filmmaker Biju Viswanath is ready with his next titled Chennai Palani Mars (CPM).

Bankrolled by Biju himself, the movie will be promoted and ensured a good release by his good friend Vijay Sethupathi.

Speaking about film, Biju Viswanath, says, “It is a black comedy. A fun-filled fantasy road travel adventure. I thank Vijay Sethupathi for his inputs in dialogues as he knows the story well. However, he is not appearing on screen.

Speaking about the film, Biju says, “I want to do movies that are entertaining and strikingly different from the rest. CPM is about two youngsters played by Praveen Raju and Rajesh Giriprasad. They develop a crazy idea of going to Mars and believe that the very thought of it would take them to the planet. Praveen’s father who is a scientist is doing research on space travel. The experiences two undergo while travelling from Chennani to Palani to reach Mars is what the story is about.”

He says, “According to few scientific researchers, Palani, the abode of Lord Muruga, has a connect with Mars. The two youngsters in my film believe it and plans to go to Mars through Palani. There’s an element of fantasy as well and I have narrated the film in a quirky manner. It is not an out-and-out space film like Tik Tik Tik,” he adds.

He says, “The movie is crisp and engaging. We have seven songs of which four have montage visuals. Since all the artistes are newcomers, we gave them a workshop and shot them in handycam first before embarking on the shoot.”

Biju is confident that audience will encourage such ideas on screen. Plans are on for a release this July.