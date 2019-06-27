Hip Hop Adhi begins shooting for his third heroic venture

Music composer-turned-actor Hip Hop Adhi has begun shooting for his third heroic venture. It will be bankrolled by filmmaker Sundar C.

Remember the latter produced both the earlier ventures of Hip Hop Adhi – Meesaiya Murukku and Natpae Thunai.

Adhi has announced on his social media page that he has joined hands with Sundar C again for his third film. However, he has restricted himself from giving any further details about the cast and crew of the film.

While the film will be produced by Sunder C, reports say that it will be directed by debutante Raana, who has earlier worked as an associate with director Shankar. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the film has Iswarya Menon as the female lead. Meanwhile, Ahi is composing music for couple of films starring other heroes.