Jayaram to act in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’?

Popular actor Jayaram has been approached to play an important role in director Mani Ratnam’s dream venture Ponniyin Selvan.

The actor has reportedly agreed to be part of the film. Mani Ratnam has already cast Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Amala Paul in the period film, which will be made on a huge budget.

Meanwhile, Maniratnam’s production venture Vaanam Kottatum is all set to begin. The movie stars GV Prakash, Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. Touted to be a family drama, it will be helmed by his his former associate Dhanasekharan. Sources say that Madonna plays Vikram Prabhu’s pair in the film while Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as his sister.