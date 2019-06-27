KVS National Sports Meet underway in city

Chennai: The 50th KVS National Sports Meet is currently underway which features teams representing different states in the country participating inn different sports.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Campus at Kattankulathur is hosting Volleyball and Table Tennis for Boys Under 14 and 17 and Boys and Girls Under 14, 17 and 19 respectively.

According to a release, the sports meer covers around 1200 schools from 25 regions in KVS and in SRM campus, 484 Table Tennis Players and 440 Volley Ball Players are participating in the tournament.

Pool matches for Volley Ball was held on 24 and 25 June to decide upon the teams to enter the quarter finals.

In Table Tennis in Boys Finals, Tinsukia won the Under-14, Kolkata won Under-17 and Guwhati won the Under-19 category respectively.

While in Girls, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai won the titles.