Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, three workers while cleaning a 10-foot waste pit in a pig farm died of asphyxiation.

While cleaning, one of the men went into the pit and inhaled poisonous gas and developed breathlessness. Seeing him trapped, the other two workers went in to rescue him. However, all three died.

The bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue personnel and sent to a government hospital nearby for postmortem.