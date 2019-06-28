DMK condemns ONGC for seeking Centre’s nod for 104 more wells

Chennai: “Considering the catastrophic impact the wells will cause, I strongly condemn it,” said DMK president MK Stalin referring to the ONGC seeking Centre’s approval for drilling 104 wells to extract hydrocarbon in Cauvery delta region. DMK was among other opposition parties to condemn this move by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

“Has the Centre decided to do away with farming by setting up 104 more hydrocarbon wells ? This is the apprehension among farmers,” asked the leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Such a move will push the economy to doldrums and ruin farmers’ livelihood slammed Stalin. He listed out protests by local people and farmers in the delta region against hydrocarbon initiatives but neither the Union Petroleum Minister nor the Tamilnadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami came forward to hold talks with the people regarding the issue. He further said BJP-led central government was not ready to respect democratic ethos and that this pained him.

Palaniswami completely ignored the interests of farmers and remained a mute to opposition, alleged Stalin.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran also raised their voice against the drilling of more hydrocarbon wells.

Anbumani urged the Central government not to seek environmental clearance to drill more wells, and asked the AIADMK government to halt the move by ONGC.

Dhinakaran appealed to people to adopt resolutions against projects including hydrocarbon in the gram sabha meetings being held today across the State.