Jai to star in SAC’s ‘Capemaari’

After playing the lead in Traffic Ramasamy’s biopic, veteran filmmaker is back to wield the megaphone. His new film will feature actor Jai in the lead.

He has named the movie Capemaari. Sources say that Jai’s character has lot of shades and that’s one of the reasons why the film has been titled so.

“Capemaari is a youthful entertainer which will be something new for the audience. The shoot of the film is almost nearing completion and it will be SAC’s last directorial venture,” they add.

The film is Jai’s 25th film and SAC’s 70th directorial venture. Athulya Ravi and Vaibhavi Shandilya will be seen playing the female leads.