Kumaraswamy owes to make Karnataka number one State

Bengaluru: “Trust this government…don’t have any doubts. I have all the information about the ways in which our old friends (BJP) have made efforts to remove this government for the last one year, but they cannot be successful in this,” said Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy yesterday.

Kumaraswamy was in Ujalamba village, Bidar, as part of his Grama Vastavya. He took part in a public event and asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would make Karnataka number one State in the country.

Kumaraswamy further slammed BJP for criticising his government’s Grama Vastavya programme. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa had mocked the programme by saying it was a drama and publicity gimmick. Reacting to this, the CM said, “Grama Vastavya is not easy. For one day from morning till evening let them (BJP) hear the issues of people and take petitions from them, then you will understand the difficulty.”