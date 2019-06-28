PCI panel recommends censure of 3 newspapers, 1 magazine

Hyderabad: On charges of violation of norms of journalistic conduct, Inquiry Committee headed by Press Council of India chairman Justice (Retd) Chandramauli Kumar Prasad yesterday recommended censure of three newspapers and a magazine published from different States.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said, in the two-day sitting, a total of 37 cases (and three have been adjourned), of which eight were by media persons aggrieved by the action of authorities and 29 made by different people complaining about contents in newspapers and magazines: 10 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 11 from Tamilnadu, seven from Kerala, six from Karnataka, two from Puducherry and one from Maharashtra.

Among the newspapers censured were an English daily from Hyderabad, which had passed a full-scale advertisement as news, and one from Karnataka’s Raichur.

Prasad further noted that the Inquiry Committee’s decision is not final and it goes for approval before the Full Council. The decision of the Council becomes final.

Speaking about social media regulation, he said recommendation was made to the government five years ago asking for inclusion of all forms of media under the ambit of a Media Council. However, the government is yet to take a decision.