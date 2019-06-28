RNB Cricket Club wins Puratham Premier League title

Chennai: M Dinesh Veda Guru and E Bobby Jayaprakash came up with great performances to help RNB Cricket Club clinch the Puratham Premier League Season 2 title.

Dinesh scored an unbeaten 75 while Bobby took a six-wicket haul to help defeat Samsung India by 16 runs in the summit clash.

Batting first, RNB made 169 for 8 in 30 overs. Ganesh Kumar from Samsung took a four-wicket haul (4/9). Chasing 170 for victory, Samsung was bowled out for 153 in 29.1 overs, thanks to Bobby’s six-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

Final

RNB Cricket Club 169 for 8 in 30 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 75, R Magesh 30, Ganesh Kumar 4/9) beat Samsung India 153 in 29.1 overs (M Rajesh 33, K Vasanth Kumar 45, E Bobby Jayaprakash 6/32)

Awards

Man of the Final: M Dinesh Veda Guru

Man of the Series: M Rajesh