Siddaramaiah slams people of Badami for voting for BJP

Bengaluru: “We are the ones who gave rice and paddy, we waived the loans, we built tanks for agriculture, we offered Vidya Siri scheme,” listed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah while slamming the people of Badami for voting for BJP.

Although Badami is his assembly constituency, BJP represented by Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda got 9,000 votes lead in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He slammed the constituency people for ignoring those who believe in development.

Addressing a gathering at Badami in Bagalkot district, Siddaramaiah said, “You don’t vote for those who believe in development.” And when a man stood up to reply, the CLP leader asked him whether he was from the BJP. Some locals of Badami have reportedly launched a campaign – ‘Where is our MLA?’ alleging that Siddaramaiah had neglected the constituency as he spends most of his time in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

When asked about Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s outburst at a group of people, Siddaramaiah said it was not right to react to the issue without knowing the context of his statement.