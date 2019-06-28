Sivakarthikeyan liked my idea for ‘Vaazh’, says ‘Aruvi’ filmmaker

After critically-acclaimed Aruvi, director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman is all set to begin his next that will be produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

Titled Vaazh, the filmmaker says, “It will speak a global theme. Like Aruvi, I have narrated the film in an entertaining manner.”

“I wrote this script before Aruvi and Sivakarthikeyan loved loved the idea. I am happy that he agreed to produce the movie. A small boy plays a significant role in the film.”

We have done enough pre-production work and committed to transform on screen whatever is there on paper, he adds. Singer Pradeep Kumar turns music composer with Vaazh.