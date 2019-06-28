St Joseph’s college bow out of volleyball tourney in Chennai

Chennai: St Joseph’s Engineering College bowed out of the 46th P John Memorial Volleyball Tournament after losing two group matches Thursday.

St Joseph’s men went down to Group D opponents Indian Bank and ICF in straight sets, in matches held at the ICF Stadium.

Indian Bank won by a scoreline of 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, while ICF emerged victorious 25-23, 30-28, 25-20.

In Group C, Income Tax defeated SDAT 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 15-5) in a close duel, but lost to Karnataka State 2-3 (16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 13-15) in another thrilling match.

In the women’s section, Kerala Police beat ICF (Chennai) 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22) and SC Railway triumphed with a similar 3-1 (25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15) scoreline against SAI (Thalachery).

Two women’s semi-final clashes happen Friday. While ICF will square off against SAI, Dr Sivanthi Club will meet SC Railway.

UPCOMING MATCHES

Men



Quarterfinals:

Tamil Nadu Police vs ICF (Chennai);

Customs (Chennai) vs Income Tax (Chennai);

Indian Bank (Chennai) vs Income Tax (Gujarat);

Karnataka State vs SRM (Chennai)



Women

Semifinals:

ICF (Chennai) vs SAI (Thalachery);

South Central Railway vs Dr Sivanthi Club