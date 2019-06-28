Thanga Tamilselvan’s twist: AMMK leader meets Stalin, joins DMK

Chennai: Following the fallout between Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam founder T T V Dhinakaran and his close aide and the party’s propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan, the ‘rebel’ today joined the DMK in the presence of its president M K Stalin.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Tamilselvan said he joined the DMK because he believes that the party can bring good schemes to the State and uplift the life of the people here.

“I have accepted Stalin’s leadership. He works hard for the people and this was visible with the results in the Lok Sabha elections. A party with single leadership can only work well and after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa there is confusion in AIADMK,” he said.

He further said the DMK has treated with respect those who joined from other parties.

Tamilselvan, a prominent leader in the AIADMK, sided with Dhinakaran after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

However, the Tamilselvan and TTV were not on good terms post the Lok Sabha elections and by-poll where the AMMK put up a dismal show, in some places even losing deposit.

The rift came out in the open after an audio in which Tamilselvan accuses Dhinakaran of doing inept politics. In response to this, Dhinakaran said he was not scared to remove Tamilselvan from the party.