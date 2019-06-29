‘Bakrid’ will convey strong message, says actor Vikranth

After good show in heist thriller Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, Vikranth is awaiting the release of Bakrid. His heroic venture is directed by Jagadeesan Subbu of Sigai fame. The highlight of the movie is that it speaks about the bond shared between a camel and a man.

Says Vikranth, “The movie is about a stray camel that enters the life of a farmer and how he strives to save the animal.”

“It is a wonderful script. I am very confident this would give me the necessary break. I want to work with the filmmaker again,” he adds.

“We got necessary permission and brought a camel from Rajasthan, called Sarah. We completed the shoot in 100 days. We gave proper training to Sarah and it took a month for us to get friendly with her.”

“It’s a travel story and we shot in various locations including Chennai Manali, Maharashtra, Pune, Rajasthan and Goa. All those who watched sneak peek of the movie were appreciative of our efforts,” he added. The movie tries o convey a larger message to society, Vikranth says, and adds, “We obtained proper clearance from Animal Welfare Board while shooting.”

Vasundhra plays the heroine. Rohit Pathak, Baby Shrutika are also in the cast. Music is by D Imman.