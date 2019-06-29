BFW incorporates m2nxt Solutions

Chennai: Bharat Fritz Werner Limited (BFW) has announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions.

The new entity will provide complete offerings for smart manufacturing using both the cyber and physical automation and solutions, said a release from the firm.

MD, BFW, Ravi Raghavan, said, “The digital transformation is bringing sweeping paradigm shifts in the manufacturing segment. Our new subsidiary m2nxt Solutions will enable our clients to significantly enhance the efficiencies by creating Smart Manufacturing through Smart Process, Smart Machine and Smart People.”

Business head, m2nxt Solutions, V Jagannath, said, “Under our new company, we are excited about bringing in a compelling value proposition for our clients to accomplish lean manufacturing.”