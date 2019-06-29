King Cobras for public view at Chennai zoo

Chennai: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park has now got a pair of King Cobras which were put on display for public from Friday.

A press release said the snakes are kept at a specially designed enclosure. “It will have two streams, bamboo sprouts, sand, hay, two large pots to replicate the reptiles natural habitat,” the release said.

The snakes were brought from Pilikula Zoological Park in Karnataka in exchange for two wild gaurs.

The Central Zoo Authority of India has recognised the park as a centre of excellence, with 171 species of animals, 2,644 animals, and an area spanning 602 hectares, receiving over 20 lakh footfalls every year.