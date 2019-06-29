Leading firms showcase innovative products at Pharmac South expo

Chennai: The fifth edition of Pharmac South organised by Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association is underway at Chennai Trade Centre.

The two day Pharmac South jointly organized by Orbit Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, will also feature Pharma Expo, said a release.

The programme is organised under the leadership of chairman – IDMA, J Jayaseelan, honorary secretary, T Sathish, chairman – Pharmac South 2019, S Sridharan, and vice chairman – Pharmac South, SVPS Sivanandhan and the organising committee.

Past National president and an eminent Industrial leader from the State of Tamilnadu S V Veerramani, national president, IPA T V Narayana, director general, Pharmexcil Udaya Bhaskar, State Drug Regulator K Sivabalan, Director of Drugs Controller, Tamilnadu, Deputy Drugs Controller of India, CDSCO, Shanthy Gunasekaran and Director (Southern Region), FSSAI, P Muthumaran presided the event.

Speaking about the exhibition J Jayaseelan, said, ‘Fifth edition of Pharma South aimed to update and prepare growing entrepreneurs on the various challenges and opportunities on Regulatory, Export and Marketing of Pharmaceutical products. The Primary objective of Pharma South is to rejunuvate the pharma industries of the South India, and particularly to encourage the pharma players in Tamilnadu and Pondicherry.’

Pharmexcil is the official body for pharma exports from Commerce Ministry participated in this conference.