Lecture by Thiruppur Krishnan on epic character Shatrughnan

Chennai: Chennai 2000 Plus Trust and Vivekananda Cultural Centre will present Ithihaasa Paathirangal lecture on Shatrughnan by Thiruppur Krishnan, at Vivekananda House near Marina, 30 June, at 6.15 pm.

Ithihaasa Paathirangal is a monthly lecture series on a character from Ramayana or Mahabharata featured in each episode.

A prominent Tamil writer or scholar presents the lectures. This is the 36th lecture in the series. The lectures are scheduled to be held every month at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre near Marina. All are welcome.

For details, contact Chennai 2000 Plus Trust president R Rangaraj at 98410 10821.