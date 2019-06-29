Morris Garages launches the Hector in India at Rs 12.18 lakh

Chennai: MG Motor India has launched the Hector at an introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The car, according to the maker is the country’s first Internet car. It will come with an ownership package, the MG Shield that provides private owners five-year comprehensive manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers. The car is available with two engines, a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.0 litre diesel that are rated, as per ARAI, for economy figures of 15.81 km/l and 17.41 km/l, respectively.

MG says the Hector has been tested for over one million kilometers in India before entering production and that it comes with 25 safety features as standard.

The car has seen over 10,000 bookings since pre-orders began on 4 June. Deliveries are to start in July.