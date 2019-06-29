OLX launches initiatives to promote cybersafety

Chennai: Online classifieds marketplace, OLX, has announced the launch of its consumer safety initiatives that it claims will raise awareness amongst users while transacting online and on cybersafety.

A release said, under this initiative, OLX will promote online safety in ways including, product updates, user safety guidelines and a digital campaign on social media.

Taking the initiative offline, OLX has partnered with Cyber Peace Foundation to conduct cybersafety awareness workshops across the states of Rajasthan and Karnataka in the first phase, the release added.

“The safety of our users in Chennai is of extreme importance to us. To ensure that our users transact safely, we invest heavily in sensitising them through various channels both on and off the platform. Our partnership with Cyber Peace Foundation aims to intensify our offline efforts in promoting cyber safety across the Internet. We have built strong relationships with law enforcement agencies and continuously assist them in bringing fraudsters to justice,” said, Lavanya Chandan, General Counsel, OLX India.