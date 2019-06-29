Plenty of job opportunities available for engineers: Experts

Chennai: “Believing that engineering is losing its sheen and that there are not enough job opportunities for engineers and there is a decline in engineering is a myth,” said experts.

Participating at a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education’s (DoTE) online counselling – ‘Tholainokku 2019’ for engineering aspirants organised by Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamilnadu here Friday, they said, “There are plenty of job opportunities with more scope to learn and grow in the field of engineering. In 2017-18, about 1.20 lakh students got lucrative job placements in the industry and the same increased by 25 per cent last year in 2018-19 where 1.50 lakh engineering graduates got promising job placements. On the outlook, career prospects in engineering look more bright in the coming years.”

State Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan inaugurated the seminar. Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamilnadu president R S Muniratinam, vice president R S Raghuram, secretary P Selvaraj, DOTE Commissioner K Vivekanandan,

ICT Academy vice-president B Anbu Thambi, Infosys Ltd vice president (HR) Surjith Kumar and K7 Computing CEO K Purushothamam shared their valuable knowledge and experience with the students.

“Engineering is a versatile degree and hence there is no dearth of job opportunities in this field. Be it conventional or unconventional engineering, students have a lot to choose from based on their aptitude, interest and ranking,” experts said.

Over 500 students and their parents participated in the seminar that not only created awareness on online counselling and admission process for 2019 but also provided the student aspirants and their parents with more insights into the various career options that engineering as a profession offers.

The seminar also served as an opportunity to clear all counselling doubts and assist the students to choose the preferred colleges and courses of engineering that best matched their aptitude and rankings, a press release said.