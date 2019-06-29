Skore launches new sexual wellness product for women

Chennai: Skore, from the house of TTK Protective Devices Limited, has launched a new product for women.

The manufacturer claims that the ‘OH’ pleasure gel is a first of its kind and affirms Skore’s place among the most prominent players in the sexual wellness category.

Global pleasure products market is growing exponentially touching $50 billion in 2020 from $15 billion in 2015

“The usage or purchase of sexual wellness products in our country is currently witnessing a paradigm shift. We are seeing more women being open to purchasing products and taking charge of what they require for their own sexual wellness,” said general manager-Marketing at TTK Protective Devices Limited, Vishal Vyas.

The product is currently available on Amazon.in and soon will be available on other portals such as Flipkart, Big basket, Nykaa & Net meds. It is priced at Rs 500 for an 8ml bottle.