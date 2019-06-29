Wedding bells for Amala Paul’s ex-husband A L Vijay

Filmmaker A L Vijay, who got divorced from actress Amala Paul after their love marriage, is all set to marry again.

Son of veteran producer AL Azhagappan, Vijay made films like Madarassapattinam, Kireedam, Deiva Thirumagal, Thalaivaa, Devi, among others.

He has given his nod for his parents’ request and is all set to get married again.

Vijay will be marrying Aishwarya, a doctor from Mannivakkam. It is said the marriage will happen 11 July.

His parents are reportedly busy making arrangements for the wedding.

Vijay will next be directing Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.