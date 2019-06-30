A R Rahman’s son releases single

AR Ameen, son of AR Rahman has released his first independent single titled Sago in Tamil in collaboration with Sony music. The track is about friendship and love penned by lyricist Vivek.

Amith Krishnan directs the song video, which features Ameen in it. Remember Ameen made his singing debut with Hollywood film Couples Retreat and Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani.

Says Rahman, “As a music producer and composer, hundreds of artistes have been introduced through my songs and their contributions have enriched us for over two and a half decades. I wish AR Ameen the very best.”

Ameen said, “I’m extremely excited to be making my debut with Sago. Producing this number with Daddy was challenging but I enjoyed working on this and really look forward to seeing what people have to say about my track.”