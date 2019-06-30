Amala Paul starrer ‘Aadai’ to release 19 July

Amala Paul eagerly awaits the release of Aadai. It is a thriller, directed by Meyaadha Maan fame Ratna Kumar. Amala, who was part of women-centric role in Amma Kanakku before, is confident that Aadai will make it big. It is an intense emotional drama with a run-time of less than two hours.

The film, which was shot in live sync sound, will have music by Pradeep Kumar’s band Oorka while Vijay Kartik Kannan of Iravaakaalam-fame is handling the cinematography. Amala Paul was last seen in murder mystery Ratsasan alongside Vishnu Vishal.

The teaser of Aadai was out last week. Surprisingly, the actress appears nude towards the end of it. The teaser begins with Meera Krishnan (Amala’s mom in the film) files a complaint at a police station saying that her daughter is missing and last time when she spoke to her she was under the influence of alcohol. Plans are on to release the movie 19 July.