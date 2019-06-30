Krithick slams century

Chennai: SJ Krithick (103) scored a century as Districts I got the better of Districts II on the basis of first innings lead in the TNCA round-robin Under-19 match at the Magna College ‘A’ Ground here on Saturday.

In reply to Districts II’s opening innings total of 211, Districts I made 216, thanks to Krithick’s fantastic knock. His innings included 15 boundaries and a solitary six. In the second innings, Districts II made 108 for seven, setting a target of 104 for Districts I. The latter could only get 90 for one at stumps on day two.

Brief scores: Districts II (1st innings) 211 in 50.4 overs (R Yash 108, R Vivek 43, S Taarakesh 4/48, Aashiq Kaleel Rahman 4/43); Districts I (1st innings) 216 in 72.5 overs (S Suryanarayanan 30, SJ Krithick 103, S Kashpar 4/41, R Ashwin 3/23); Districts II (2nd innings) 108 for 7 in 25 overs (R Yash 45*, Aditya Kumar Gaurav 4/34); Districts I (2nd innings) 90 for 1 in 25 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 36*).