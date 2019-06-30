Nayanthara’s ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’ clears legal hurdles

The Madras High Court lifted the stay on Nayanthara starrer Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

A stay was obtained by director Balaji Kumar, who filed a petition saying he had the rights to the title and had bought it from late writer Sujatha who published a Tamil novel by the same name in 1981.

Following this, the Court issued a stay and asked the producers to respond to Balaji Kumar’s claims. Now the makers have cleared all hurdles and are planning to release the movie in July.

Directed by Chakri Toleti, the movie is said to be a mystery-thriller and has Nayanthara play the role of a person with hearing disabilities. Kolaiyuthir Kaalam also has Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattingadi and Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen in key roles.